Cowboys growing concerned about Kellen Moore as No. 2 quarterback

Posted by Mike Florio on August 20, 2017, 10:43 AM EDT
AP

The Dallas Cowboys are finally realizing that which many have known for months: Kellen Moore may not be the ideal understudy to Dak Prescott at quarterback.

Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports, citing an unnamed source, that Moore “will be the subject of conversation at personnel meetings this week” after another subpar preseason performance.

Moore completed less than 50 percent of his passes (10 for 21) for 131 yards and a quarterback rating of 67.8. He also lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown.

Officially, the Cowboys continue to say all (or at least most) of the right things about the player who could be the wrong man both to replace Prescott if injured and to push Prescott to be as good as he can be.

“He’s a very smart player, makes good decisions,” coach Jason Garrett said, per Hill. “I thought he threw the ball to the right guy a lot. I think the biggest thing if you look at his drives is we got behind the chains a little bit, had some holding penalties and you’re looking at some tough down-and-distances. And it’s hard to overcome that. But I thoguht he handled that stuff for the most part pretty well and just kept trying to execute ball plays. He will continue to do that.”

If the Cowboys don’t look outside the organization for a backup to Prescott, they could decide to make Cooper Rush the No. 2 option.

“I’m just glad to see Rush taking advantage of his opportunities out there,” owner Jerry Jones said, via Hill. “Wouldn’t want to get ahead of ourselves in any way here. And the other thing is that we still have a lot of confidence in [Moore], his ability to be able to get in there when we would call on him with the personnel around him and get the ball in the right places. Make no mistake about it, that Rush, it just gets slow when he gets out there. That’s a compliment.”

A compliment for Rush could be an ominous sign for Moore. Ultimately, the best move for Prescott could be the addition of someone with much more experience than he has, who can help him as he continues to try to develop into a true franchise quarterback.

18 responses to “Cowboys growing concerned about Kellen Moore as No. 2 quarterback

  4. Give Buffalo a call, I am sure Tyrod can be had for a 3rd or 4th round pick. He would solidify the backup position, where he spent years backing up Flacco in Baltimore.

  7. thegreatwallbestoffensivelineever says:
    August 20, 2017 at 10:54 am
    I don’t know how you play QB in the NFL when you can’t see over your blockers or have the ability to throw downfield more than 20 yards. Cooper Rush looks legit though

    ———

    Doug Flutie had no problem with it. Russell Wilson and Drew Brees have no problem with it. His height isn’t the issue, Moore just doesn’t have a talented enough arm to play QB at the NFL level. He has the intelligence I hear, but he can’t put much (if any) zip on his passes.

  9. “Doug Flutie had no problem with it. Russell Wilson and Drew Brees have no problem with it. His height isn’t the issue, Moore just doesn’t have a talented enough arm to play QB at the NFL level. He has the intelligence I hear, but he can’t put much (if any) zip on his passes.”

    ———

    Right. But there are big differences, to say the least between Kellen Moore and Russell Wilson and Doug Flutie. The biggest one is that Wilson and Flutie have / had great mobility to move around and create their own throwing lanes. Even Bree’s, while not having the mobility of those two, slides around the pocket well to find throwing lanes. Kellen Moore is a statue in the pocket, more or less, and has a chicken arm.

  10. It certainly is weird for the Cowboys to be on the other side of this situation. Last year they had (at least what appeared to be) two quality QBs. If I was leader of Cowboy nation, I think I would have held on to Tony a little bit longer. I know he doesn’t want to hold a clipboard, but his value as a #2 is irreplaceable.

  12. Luckily they have future Hall of Famer Cooper Rush already in the fold. If I were Dak I’d be looking over my shoulder.

  13. Undrafted rookie Cooper Rush has looked amazing (admittedly against bottom tier players). I believe through three games (including HoF Games) he has a perfect passer rating.

  14. Option 1. You know who CK, not Louie.
    Option 2. That Ravens will probably trade Ryan Mallet for a crab mallet

  15. Living in Boise I saw him play 4 years in college. He has great instincts and knowledge of the game. He does have an arm that is more suited for short routes than the deep ball. That said, coming off a season ending injury, I don’t put too much stock in 2 pre-season performances.

