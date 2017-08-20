Demar Dotson expects to be over groin injury in time for season

Getty Images

Buccaneers right tackle Demar Dotson made an early exit from Thursday night’s preseason game against the Jaguars, but he doesn’t expect to be out of action for an extended period of time.

Dotson had an MRI that showed a mild groin strain and the veteran says that he expects to be back on the practice field with plenty of time to get ready for the first week of the regular season.

“It’s not too bad,” Dotson said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “It was more a precautionary thing to get it tested out. I had the same one last year in the preseason and missed a few days. It’s just the wear and tear of training camp, but we know the protocol to get it back.”

Leonard Wester took over for Dotson at right tackle in Sunday’s practice and could get the start in Dotson’s place against the Browns in next Saturday’s game.