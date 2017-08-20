Demaryius Thomas has “no idea” who quarterback will be, hopes for answer “soon”

AP

The Broncos continue to wrestle with the identity of their starting quarterback, and their top receiver continues to wait, somewhat patiently, for an answer.

“I have no idea,” Demaryius Thomas told reporters after Saturday’s win over the 49ers regarding whether Trevor Siemian or Paxton Lynch will win the job. “I am sure they have some name in in mind. I have no idea what they will do. We will find out when we go back to work.”

Thomas wants to know who it will be, sooner than later.

“It will be good for the receivers to get the timing down,” Thomas said. “To find out soon, it will help us. We are still going to do our job to help the team to get better.”

Thomas said one specific thing that could be interpreted as a sign that Paxton Lynch (pictured) is the name the team currently has in mind. Consider this assessment by Thomas of Trevor Siemian’s performance: “He did a good job. He took the team down on his first drive and scored a touchdown. We need depth at every position and he was able to go out and do his thing.”

Equating Siemian to “depth” implies that Siemian will be part of the team’s depth. Which implies that Lynch will be starting.

That won’t be a surprise if it happens. As we’ve been saying all along, all ties and anything close to a tie will go to Lynch, the first-round draft pick for whom the Broncos traded up in 2016. If Siemian ends up starting, it will mean that Siemian won the job clearly.

If all things were equal, maybe Siemian would be the guy. But all things aren’t equal, because at some point G.M. John Elway will make his views known. And he’s the guy who drafted Lynch in round one and Siemian in round seven. Elway believed in Lynch, and at some point Elway needs to see whether Lynch can fulfill that promise.