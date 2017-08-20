Derek Barnett out of practice with lower body injury

Getty Images

The Eagles are talking about getting defensive end Derek Barnett more work with their first team, but he’ll need to get healthy before he can run with the first string.

At the moment, Barnett is not healthy enough to practice. Per multiple reports, Barnett did not work out with the team on Sunday and coach Doug Pederson took a page from the NHL by describing the reason for his absence as a lower body injury.

Pederson said that Barnett is day-to-day to return to action. Pederson said last Friday that the plan was to get Barnett early work in this Thursday’s game against the Dolphins, something which could be at risk if the injury lingers into the week.

Barnett, who was selected in the first round this April, recorded his third sack of the preseason against the Bills last Thursday.