Jaguars add running back DuJuan Harris

After running back T.J. Yeldon suffered a hamstring injury on Thursday, the Jaguars have added some depth at the position.

Veteran DuJuan Harris has signed with Jacksonville.

Harris originally entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Jaguars in 2011. He’s had a long NFL journey that saw stops in Pittsburgh, Green Bay, Minnesota, New Orleans, Seattle, Baltimore and San Francisco. With the 49ers last year, Harris had 38 carries for 138 yards and eight catches for 115 yards.

The 28-year-old Harris will try to make the roster in a backfield where rookie Leonard Fournette has been handed the starting job, and Chris Ivory is the No. 2 back.

The Jaguars released cornerback Charles Gaines to make room for Harris on the roster.