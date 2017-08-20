Jaguars add running back DuJuan Harris

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 20, 2017, 9:27 AM EDT
After running back T.J. Yeldon suffered a hamstring injury on Thursday, the Jaguars have added some depth at the position.

Veteran DuJuan Harris has signed with Jacksonville.

Harris originally entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Jaguars in 2011. He’s had a long NFL journey that saw stops in Pittsburgh, Green Bay, Minnesota, New Orleans, Seattle, Baltimore and San Francisco. With the 49ers last year, Harris had 38 carries for 138 yards and eight catches for 115 yards.

The 28-year-old Harris will try to make the roster in a backfield where rookie Leonard Fournette has been handed the starting job, and Chris Ivory is the No. 2 back.

The Jaguars released cornerback Charles Gaines to make room for Harris on the roster.

2 responses to “Jaguars add running back DuJuan Harris

  1. That’s bad luck for DuJuan Harris. It’s going to be hard to make the team when your offensive line couldn’t block a wet paper bag. Chris Ivory and Yeldon were probably good enough to be all they needed. They should have used their first-round pick this year on an OL or two. They probably could have even traded down and still gotten an OL that would start and get an extra pick. Instead they drafted ONE OL, who will probably start for them. They really needed to address the OL. It makes me wonder if they ever will.

  2. I remember watching the draft and in the third round they could have taken Pat Elflein. Instead, they took DE Dawaune Smoot. Their DL wasn’t a position of need but OL was. So, it makes me wonder what they are thinking. In the fifth round they went defense again. I guess they don’t know what other teams know–you can’t have an offense with an offensive line that stinks. Dallas did it right by getting all those high draft picks and now their OL is the best in the league (at least it was last year). Jax doesn’t seem to care about the OL since they did so little to improve it. Let’s face it, Albert was only going to be a backup anyway so the only addition was their 2nd round pick. Fournette is going to have a hard time running the ball when you have an OL with college-level talent blocking NFL-caliber talent.

