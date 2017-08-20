Javon Hargrave exits game with concussion

Getty Images

Steelers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave left Sunday’s game with a concussion, the team announced.

Pittsburgh selected Hargrave in the third round of the 2016 draft out of South Carolina State. He played in 15 games as a rookie, making 27 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble. Hargrave added eight tackles and a sack in the postseason.

The Steelers list Hargrave as the starter at nose tackle, and Leterrius Walton replaced him in the lineup.

Hargrave, 24, entered concussion protocol late last season too.

The Steelers also lost inside linebacker Steven Johnson, who injured his hamstring during Sunday’s game.