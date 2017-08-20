Jaylon Smith reflects on “long journey” after preseason debut

AP

Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith took part in 12 plays against the Colts on Saturday night, which would be a relatively modest number of snaps under most circumstances.

Smith’s circumstances were a bit different, however. A major knee injury in his final college game led to nerve damage, a rookie season spent rehabbing rather than playing and doubts about whether he’d play agin, so Saturday night marked something more than just a dozen plays on the field. It was, Smith said, “a moment I’ve waited for for a long time.”

“Not one moment,” Smith said, via ESPN.com. “From the start, it’s a been a long journey. Like I’ve told all of you guys, my clear-eye view, a focused vision, determined belief, earned dreams, it’s got me here today and it’s something where I really appreciate the Jones [family] and everybody with the Cowboys organization for believing in me. It’s just the beginning. It’s a great feeling.”

Smith started at middle linebacker and stayed on the field for every play of the first three Colts possessions. He was credited with one tackle and the hope in Dallas is that bigger and better things are coming in the future.