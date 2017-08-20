Jets tell Josh McCown after game: “Don’t talk”

Getty Images

Dysfunctional organizations tend to be dysfunctional in multiple respects. And, yes, this one is about the New York Jets.

After quarterback Josh McCown took fewer reps in the preseason game against the Lions than coach Todd Bowles previously had indicated, a pair of reporters approach McCown. Via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, McCown was “amenable to chatting.” Until, that is, a team employee intervened.

“Don’t talk,” the media relations official told McCown.

Josh is a nice guy with a good demeanor, and he’s not inclined to make trouble. So he didn’t talk.

But with a guaranteed contract of $6 million for 2017, maybe McCown should have said to the media relations employee what Joe Pesci said to the cop in Goodfellas, both before and after the cop knocked him out.