Jordan Matthews gets in some work at Bills practice

AP

Wide receiver Jordan Matthews‘ first practice with the Bills last weekend ended with a chip fracture in his sternum that put an indefinite delay on his second practice with the team.

The delay ended on Sunday, albeit in limited fashion. Matthews wore a helmet but no pads as he took part in individual drills with the team.

“He continues to improve,” head coach Sean McDermott said, via the Buffalo News.

The sooner Matthews can return to a full workload the better for his chances of a smooth integration into the Buffalo offense after being acquired in a trade for cornerback Ronald Darby.

While Matthews returned, the team remains without left tackle Cordy Glenn and they are giving second-round pick Dion Dawkins more work at the position in order to develop a contingency plan should the veteran miss time in the regular season because of his foot injury. McDermott said Sunday that the team is “cautiously optimistic” that they’ll be able to avoid enacting that plan.