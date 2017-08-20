Leonard Fournette, Marqise Lee expect to be back for Week One

Getty Images

The Jaguars offense can use all the help it can find right now and two injured players say they’ll be back to provide some by the first week of the regular season.

Running back Leonard Fournette said his foot is “most definitely” feeling better than it was when he got hurt in practice a week ago and has no doubt that he’ll be ready to make his regular season debut when the Jaguars meet the Texans on September 10.

“I’m very confident. That’s nothing to worry about,” Fournette said, via the Florida Times-Union.

Wide receiver Marqise Lee said he’s “pretty confident” his ankle will be healed in time for the game. He was injured a week ago in practice and said he initially thought he broke his ankle, but is out of a boot and off crutches with designs on returning to running soon.