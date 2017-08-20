Mitch Trubisky again outplays Mike Glennon

Getty Images

The Bears say they don’t have a quarterback controversy. From the looks of their first two preseason games, they should.

Rookie Mitch Trubisky outplayed the anointed starter Mike Glennon again on Saturday night as the Bears beat the Cardinals. Glennon completed 13 of 18 passes for 89 yards with one touchdown and one interception, while Trubisky completed six of eight passes for 60 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. Although the difference between them wasn’t as stark as it had been in the first preseason game, when Glennon was awful and Trubisky was great, it was another game in which Trubisky looked like the better player.

Now the question is whether Bears coach John Fox will really open up a true quarterback competition by giving Trubisky some playing time with the Bears’ first-string offense, against the Titans’ first-string defense in Week Three of the preseason.

If Trubisky looks as good playing with the ones as he has looked playing with the threes, then he deserves to be the Bears’ starting quarterback when the regular season starts.