Roberto Aguayo starts on wrong foot with Bears, missing 49-yard FG

Roberto Aguayo‘s stay in Chicago might prove shorter than he had hoped. The kicker started on the wrong foot with his new team, missing a 49-yarder at Arizona on Saturday night.

“I just jumped on it,” Aguayo said, via Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune. “I didn’t contact it as good as I wanted to.”

The Buccaneers cut Aguayo on Aug. 12, admitting they made a mistake in trading up in the second round in 2016 to take the former Florida State kicker. He missed an extra point and a 47-yard field goal in the Bucs’ preseason opener, leading to his release.

The Bears claimed Aguayo off waivers to compete with Connor Barth. So far, so bad for Aguayo.

“At the end of the day it’s my job to get it in,” Aguayo said. “We’ll go back and work on that rhythm this week. That’s all you can say, really.”

Aguayo did hit an extra point in a 24-23 victory over the Cardinals, but Barth made his only field-goal attempt, a 42-yarder, and two extra points.

“I just slowed down and stayed smooth, and it went through,” Aguayo said of his extra point. “You’ve got to look at the positive things too. Kickoffs went well, and I’ve just got to keep going.”