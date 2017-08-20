Roethlisberger gets through camp with no interceptions

AP

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had plenty of bags of ice during training camp. But he had no interceptions.

“Didn’t throw an interception all camp, so that was good,” Roethlisberger said Saturday, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. And, yes, Ben hoped to get through camp without a turnover.

“I want to win everything. I just won the dart tournament that they have in camp,” Roethlisberger said. “I want to win in everything we do. I want to be out here not throwing an interception all camp. That was my goal was to not turn the ball over once, and [I] didn’t do it. So, yeah, I’m a competitive guy. I’m not going to turn that off.”

Two years ago, the fact that then-rookie Marcus Mariota went days or weeks or whatever without throwing an interception became a thing. But interceptions in camp aren’t necessarily bad; it helps quarterbacks understand the limits of the abilities of a receiver, testing how far he can and will go to get the ball.

If Ben’s wideouts are only wide open all the time, a clear understanding of the margins with each player won’t matter. But there may be some instances when a guy isn’t clearly open and Ben has to make in the moment a calculated risk regarding whether to throw it to him. Without having put one on the other side of the line, it may be hard to know exactly where the line is.