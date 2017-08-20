Schneider says Seahawks went “above and beyond” in vetting Tramaine Brock

Getty Images

With cornerback Tramaine Brock cleared on domestic violence charges (but still facing, in theory, discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy), the Seahawks quickly hired him. But not too quickly.

Via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, G.M. John Schneider explained before Friday’s game that the organization took extra steps in vetting Brock.

“We went through some things with Frank Clark when we drafted him so we really learned some lessons there about going above and beyond what you need to do in terms of making sure you are on the up and up,’’ Schneider said during an appearance on ESPN 710.

Specifically, the team had internal investigators and an outside investigator explore the incident, in order to ensure that the facts matched with Brock’s characterization of them.

Brock played on Friday night, and he’s being considered as a nickel corner. He spent seven seasons with the 49ers, and he was released after being charged with domestic violence in the offseason.