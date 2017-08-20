Seahawks signing OT Tyrus Thompson

Getty Images

Left tackles don’t grow on trees, which is why Pete Carroll used the words “broken-hearted” when announcing George Fant will miss the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Fant, 25, started 10 games last season and would have started this season. The Seahawks used Rees Odhiambo at left tackle after Fant left the game Friday night, and Luke Joeckel previously played left tackle for the Jaguars.

Branden Albert remains a free agent after his release from the Jaguars, if he is serious about a return, but Seattle hasn’t turned that direction yet. Instead, the Seahawks will sign Tyrus Thompson, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Thompson, a sixth-round pick of the Vikings in 2015, spent the last five games of the 2016 season on Carolina’s practice squad. He also briefly spent time with Detroit and new Orleans.

The Panthers cut him Aug. 12.

Thompson has yet to appear in a regular-season game.