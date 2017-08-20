Seahawks signing OT Tyrus Thompson

Posted by Charean Williams on August 20, 2017, 4:54 PM EDT
Left tackles don’t grow on trees, which is why Pete Carroll used the words “broken-hearted” when announcing George Fant will miss the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Fant, 25, started 10 games last season and would have started this season. The Seahawks used Rees Odhiambo at left tackle after Fant left the game Friday night, and Luke Joeckel previously played left tackle for the Jaguars.

Branden Albert remains a free agent after his release from the Jaguars, if he is serious about a return, but Seattle hasn’t turned that direction yet. Instead, the Seahawks will sign Tyrus Thompson, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Thompson, a sixth-round pick of the Vikings in 2015, spent the last five games of the 2016 season on Carolina’s practice squad. He also briefly spent time with Detroit and new Orleans.

The Panthers cut him Aug. 12.

Thompson has yet to appear in a regular-season game.

2 responses to “Seahawks signing OT Tyrus Thompson

  2. The Seahawks are absolutely SCREWED!!! That offensive line isn’t just the worst in the NFL, now that Fanta is gone its one of the worst lines I have ever seen. Outside of their Center Justin Britt who ranked 18th of 37 ranked Centers last year via PFF, All the rest of them ranked among the bottom 3 to 5 worst at their positions, Ifedi ranked as thee worst at his and now that he is at RT the former 1st round pick looks even worse, he is an absolute turnstile over there giving up a sack and several pressures the other night in the very limited time he played. Odhiambo at LT, Gave up a handful of pressures and two sacks, and he is now the starting LT.

    Once the regular season gets here and teams start game planning and playing actual real defense using exotic formations and mixing up coverages on the backend sending pressure and extra rushers, QB Russell Wilson is going to get absolutely Murdered behind that offensive line, its only a matter time before he gets injured. The are absolutely garbage in pass protection & are getting absolutely no push up front running the ball, Eddie Lacy has looked terrible for 2 straight weeks now, that doesn’t appear to be such a big get after all. Against teams in that are loaded with pass rushers, like Arizona who is known to send a lot of pressure who has one of the best pass rushing duo’s in the NFL as no other pass rushing duo had more sacks than Chandler Jones & Markus Golden last season, DE Robert Nkimdiche is a beast up front now along with several other excellent defensive pass rushers, SEAs line is not going to be able to stop fronts like that.
    Bottom line is SEA is screwed with that line up front, if Hawks fans think for one minute that line is not going to severely handicap their offense comes the regular season they are lying to their selves. That line is going to cost them multiple wins unable to run the ball and protect Wilson. SEA is absolutely screwed this season.

