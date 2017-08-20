Spring League to conduct tryouts in multiple cities this fall

Getty Images

Mac and Dennis (and Sweet Dee) could be getting another chance to make it in pro football. But they’ll have to leave Philadelphia to get there.

The Spring League will launch a tryout circuit later this year, with auditions in New York (October 1), Cincinnati (October 8), Memphis (October 22), Dallas (November 5), Atlanta (November 19), Tampa (February 18), and L.A. (February 25).

A second season is slated for April, with another six games (not six weeks, six total games) to be played among four teams in April, with the draft approaching.

At a time when the NFL has no developmental league, the Spring League is the closest thing to an apples-to-apples opportunity for players to get game reps. It’s starting small, but that could be the smartest way to go, given the lack of a national appetite for any type of professional football that doesn’t occur under the auspices of Big Shield.