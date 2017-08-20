Sunday morning one-liners

AP

The Bills are still working on their offensive timing.

Will the Dolphins’ joint practices with the Eagles lead to on-field scuffles?

Patriots QB Jimmy Garoppolo wasn’t thrilled with his performance on Saturday.

Changes to the Jets starting offensive line didn’t lead to good results.

Said C Jeremy Zuttah of his return to the Ravens, “My role for now is coming out and work hard and earn my playing time.”

The Bengals defense offered little resistance to the Chiefs.

Browns T Joe Thomas thinks the Browns will be better running the ball this year.

Steelers LB Ryan Shazier has tried to stay optimistic while working his way back to the field this summer.

Checking in on the Texans’ safety competition.

Saturday’s performance won’t quiet concerns about the Colts offense.

The Jaguars run game needs to pick things up.

Things were clicking for the Titans on Saturday.

Said Broncos coach Vance Joseph of rookie RB De'Angelo Henderson, “He’s a special runner. You know, what we saw in the spring you couldn’t verify, because it’s not tackling. He made guys miss on spring and obviously in training camp he made guys miss, but to watch him in open space, it’s fun to see, because he’s going to make the first guy miss most of the time.”

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce likes the team’s quarterback depth.

The Raiders’ starting offense looked like it is in good shape against the Rams.

Chris McCain may earn a pass-rushing role with the Chargers.

QB Cooper Rush was sharp while trying to earn a job with the Cowboys.

Giants RB Paul Perkins is trying to take criticism in stride.

The Eagles are working to identify this year’s special teams contributors.

The Redskins say they aren’t too worried about their running game.

Deonte Thompson got the Bears a touchdown by returning a missed field goal 109 yards on Saturday.

Lions QB Matthew Stafford and WR Marvin Jones appear to be on the same page again.

Packers PR Trevor Davis muffed a punt against the Redskins.

The Vikings expect to have injured players back for the third preseason game.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank thinks his team has the fastest defense in the NFL.

Saturday was another good day for Panthers rookie RB Christian McCaffrey.

The Saints have been encouraged by rookie T Ryan Ramczyk‘s recent practice work.

Ali Marpet thinks moving to center for the Buccaneers could pay off.

The threat of overtime in Saturday’s Cardinals game was averted.

Said Rams coach Sean McVay of QB Jared Goff‘s play on Saturday, “It seemed like we were able to get in a pretty good rhythm. I thought Jared did a great job making good decisions.”

Said 49ers QB Brian Hoyer of a bad fumble, “It’s the worst feeling. You go to throw the ball, and you’re looking and all of a sudden, you look around and you have no idea where it is. It, literally, is the worst feeling that I’ve had as a quarterback.”

What’s next on the Seahawks offensive line in the wake of LT George Fant‘s knee injury?