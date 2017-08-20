Takkarist McKinley has one QB hit in debut

Getty Images

The Falcons, who had 34 sacks last season, used the 26th overall pick on Takk McKinley to help their pass rush opposite Vic Beasley. In his preseason debut, McKinley showed he plans to do just that.

McKinley entered Sunday’s game in the third quarter and got a quarterback hit in limited action as the Falcons defense had a sack and three quarterback hits.

“He was very excited to get going,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He played a little bit at right end in our nickel package and a little bit on the punt return game. For him, getting his first NFL action was exciting for him.”

McKinley missed the first preseason game as he continues to work his way back from right shoulder surgery.

“I think he had a couple of pressures,” Beasley said of McKinley. “He’s starting to get acclimated with the game. Come soon, he’ll be good to go.”

In addition to drafting McKinley, the Falcons added defensive linemen Jack Crawford and Dontari Poe in free agency.