Todd Bowles: Hackenberg didn’t have a chance due to our blocking

AP

Christian Hackenberg got the start at quarterback for the Jets on Saturday night against the Lions and his first drive nearly ended with a turnover as Lions defensive end Cornelius Washington thundered in unblocked to cause a fumble that the Jets recovered

It was a pretty good microcosm of Hackenberg’s night. He was sacked once more and pressured several times behind a sieve of an offensive line. He was 2-of-6 for 14 yards and his completions came on checkdowns to running back Bilal Powell with nothing happening down the field for his receivers.

He also had the ball come out of his hand on a pump fake and misfired a couple of times, but the message from coach Todd Bowles after the game was that he couldn’t make a full evaluation of the second-year player due to how the rest of the offense played.

“They really didn’t give him a chance,” Bowles said, via the team’s website. “They had a lot of pressure on him and he couldn’t get a couple balls off. I don’t think anybody can have a chance when we’re blocking like that. … It’s not a fair evaluation of the kid. He didn’t get a chance on the couple pass plays he had. He had a lot of pressure on him.”

Hackenberg called it a good learning experience and that the Lions “did a really good job watching the tape from last week.” How much tape one needs to watch before simply running past blockers is unclear, but it seems pretty clear that Josh McCown is the likeliest bet to wind up making the early starts for the Jets while the learning process continues for Hackenberg.