Vikings add QB Mitch Leidner to roster

After Friday’s game against the Seahawks, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was asked about the play of backup quarterbacks Case Keenum and Taylor Heinicke.

“We’ll have to continue to look,” Zimmer said, via the team’s website. “I don’t think anything is decided yet. We’ve still got some more time to figure it out.”

The team will have a new player to consider at the position. The Vikings announced on Sunday that they have signed former University of Minnesota quarterback Mitch Leidner. Leidner left the nearby school in third place in career passing yards and tried out for the Ravens at their rookie minicamp without earning a deal.

The Vikings also have starter Sam Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater, who remains on the physically unable to perform list as a result of last year’s knee injury, on the roster at quarterback. Keenum was 12-of-18 for 70 yards on Friday while Heinicke was 6-of-9 for 84 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Linebacker Darnell Sankey was waived to create room for Leidner on the roster.