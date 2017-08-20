Washington activates Jordan Reed off PUP

Getty Images

Washington activated Jordan Reed from the physically unable to perform list Sunday after he passed a physical. The Pro Bowl tight end missed training camp with an injury to his left big toe.

Reed said last week he expected to return before Washington’s third preseason game against the Bengals. He has worked on the side, running and catching passes as he becomes accustomed to wearing customized orthotics in his cleats.

“It’s been working good,” Reed said, via Stephen Czarda of the team website. “It’s helped my toe out a lot and when I tried them out it felt really good.”

Reed expects to pick up right where he left off, after he made 153 receptions for 1,638 yards and 17 touchdowns in 26 games over the past two seasons.

“I think the coaches are allowing me to rest it and allow it to heal,” Reed said. “I don’t think it will be a problem during the season because it’s starting to heal up really good right now.”