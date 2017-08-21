Alshon Jeffery doesn’t think he’s behind after shoulder injury

AP

In Thursday’s game against the Bills, Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery ran an out route on a 3rd-and-12 play that wound up falling short of conversion after quarterback Carson Wentz completed a pass to tight end Zach Ertz.

If Wentz was looking for Jeffery, he probably didn’t find him because Jeffery was supposed to run a corner route on the play. While discussing it on Saturday, wide receivers coach Mike Groh said it “probably a route that he hadn’t practiced yet” and that Jeffery may have been confused because of practice time he missed because of a shoulder injury.

“I think he’s behind,” Groh said, via Philly.com. “Anytime you miss the amount of time that he did, he’s a little bit behind. Fortunately, we have time to catch up. I thought he got off to a great start.”

Jeffery was asked on Sunday if he felt he was behind and said “not at all,” while acknowledging both his mistake on the play and the need to get timing down in a new offense. Coach Doug Pederson seemed to have a similar take when asked about Groh’s comment on Sunday, saying the wideout is “right where he needs to be” at this point in the calendar.