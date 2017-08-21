Alvin Kamara shines for the Saints, who have some other running backs

AP

That running back the Saints added this offseason to complement Mark Ingram had a great night.

Not Adrian Peterson, the other one.

Via Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Saints rookie Alvin Kamara continues to show flashes and is giving plenty of reason to expect he’ll have a significant role in the offense this year.

Kamara, their third-rounder from Tennessee, popped a 50-yard touchdown run on his first carry last night against the Chargers. He finished with 83 yards from scrimmage on just six touches, and gives the Saints a different kind of running back that what they’re otherwise carrying.

Starter Mark Ingram and some guy named Adrian Peterson didn’t play last night (and neither did quarterback Drew Brees), and the carries will be diluted when they get back and take their rightful roles. But Kamara has always shown big-play ability in college, and you can envision coach Sean Payton being very intentional about working him into the game plan.