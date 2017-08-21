Andy Reid makes it clear, Alex Smith is his starting quarterback

AP

The Chiefs bumped rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes up to the second string last week, but that’s as far as he’s going.

At least this year.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid attempted to temporarily block out the light emanating from his bright young quarterback, saying there’s not a competition for starting quarterback Alex Smith‘s starting role.

“It’s Alex’s job. That’s what it is. There’s no gray area with that,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said when asked about the chances of Mahomes taking over this year, via Terez Paylor of he Kansas City Star.

Of course, the promotion is probably inevitable, since Smith isn’t getting younger, has two years left on his contract, and the Chiefs traded a future first-rounder to get their hands on Mahomes with the 10th overall pick.

Everybody seems to know this will happen at some point, including Smith and his agent.

So barring an injury, they’re apparently more than content to let Smith conduct a year’s apprenticeship.