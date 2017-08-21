Bears say they haven’t made decision about first-team work for Trubisky

AP

The Bears used Mitchell Trubisky as their third quarterback in each of their first two preseason games and they aren’t ready to say whether that will remain the case when they face the Titans this Sunday.

Coach John Fox said Monday, via multiple reports from Bears practice, that the team has yet to make a decision about whether to get Trubisky work with the first team over the course of the week or during the matchup with Tennessee. Fox was quick to say that the team would not alter the depth chart at quarterback, which has Mike Glennon and Mark Sanchez ahead of Trubisky, after the first game of the preseason.

Trubisky turned in a much stronger performance than Glennon in that game, leading some to wonder if the team would rethink their plan to have Glennon as the starter in the regular season. The difference wasn’t as stark against the Cardinals on Saturday night, although Glennon threw another interception while Trubisky avoided turnovers for the second straight game.

If Trubisky has any shot of shooting to the top of the depth chart, one would imagine the Bears would want to see him with the first team against a starting defense. The third preseason game is often seen as a dress rehearsal for the regular season, which would seem to make it an ideal time to take that look. Should they opt against it, it will likely mean the rookie is going to wait for a chance to play at a later point in the regular season.