Belichick unfazed by removal of intermediate cuts

AP

In past years, NFL teams cut the rosters twice, from 90 to 75 and then from 75 to 53. This year, the deadline comes in one fell swoop, with all rosters dropping by 37 spots on the same day.

For Patriots coach Bill Belichick, it’s no big deal.

“I mean, it’s not that much different than what it was before,” Belichick told reporters on Monday. “I mean, a lot of the guys that went at the 75 cut — I mean, the better players came from 75 to 53 than from 90 to 75. I don’t think it’s that big of a deal.”

He also rebuffed the notion that players on the roster bubble should regard the extra opportunities as being any more important.

“Every day’s important,” he said. “Every opportunity is important. Hopefully, everybody’s taking advantage of all of them, no matter what their situation is — you know, for roster spots, for playing time, for preparation for the season. I mean, it’s all important to me. . . . I don’t think there’s any switch that flips. There’s just different stages that we go through. Hopefully, we’ve been working hard all the time.”

The sad reality, though, is that plenty of players too will have their hard work end in no reward, other than the satisfaction of having worked hard, and the per diem. But plenty of guys who get cut will be claimed elsewhere on waivers, one of the basic realities of the one-man’s-trash-is-another-man’s-treasure dynamic that happens when a team has too a glut of good players and one position, and another team has a shortage.

For that reason, don’t rule out a rash of trades as teams hope to secure dibs on a player who otherwise would be thrown onto the waiver wire.