Brandon Marshall reportedly having X-ray on shoulder

AP

The Giants apparently have gotten good news receiver receiver Odell Beckham Jr. They now need to sweat out a potential injury to receiver Brandon Marshall.

Via Dan Duggan of NJ.com, the Giants’ radio broadcast has reported that Marshall is having an X-ray on his shoulder.

Marshall, a veteran wideout who has been one of the most productive receivers in football over the past 11 years, joined the Giants earlier this year after being cut by the Jets. His presence makes the team’s receivers, with Beckham and Sterling Shepard, among the best three in the league.