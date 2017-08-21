Broncos claim RB Stanley Williams off waivers

Getty Images

The Broncos claimed running back Stanley Williams off waivers, releasing running back Bernard Pierce in a corresponding move.

Williams, 21, was an undrafted rookie free agent out of the University of Kentucky. He signed with the Bengals on May 5 before being waived Sunday.

In three seasons at Kentucky, Williams appeared in 33 games with 22 start. He led the team in rushing three times. Williams had 366 carries for 2,511 yards (6.7 avg.) with 18 touchdowns, while catching 38 passes for 292 yards (7.7 avg.) with two scores during his collegiate career.

Williams joins C.J. Anderson, Devontae Booker, Jamaal Charles, Juwan Thompson and De'Angelo Henderson as backfield options, although Booker remains out with a wrist injury.