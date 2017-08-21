Broncos cut Bernard Pierce

Getty Images

The Broncos thinned out their running back group by one on Monday.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the team has dropped veteran Bernard Pierce from their 90-man roster.

Pierce signed with the team in January, but didn’t play in either of the team’s first two preseason games as a hamstring injury kept him off the field. He spent last season on Jets injured reserve and last saw regular season action with the Jaguars in 2015.

He ran the ball just six times in seven appearances for Jacksonville and is now well removed from his time as part of the running back rotation in Baltimore. That doesn’t bode well for his chances of an NFL future, although he’ll be free to prove otherwise with any team interested in signing him.

Pierce’s departure leaves the Broncos with C.J. Anderson, Devontae Booker, Jamaal Charles, Juwan Thompson and De'Angelo Henderson as backfield options, although Booker remains out with a wrist injury.