Chargers aren’t exactly winning the “Fight for L.A.” yet

Posted by Mike Florio on August 21, 2017, 9:34 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Chargers will spend the first three seasons of their return to Los Angeles playing in a 27,000-seat soccer stadium (it was originally characterized as 30,000; apparently, they rounded up). The Chargers may have a hard time filling it up with Chargers fans.

Via Ryan Phillips of TheBigLead.com, both of the preseason games played at the StubHub Center failed to come close to selling out. Last Sunday, 21,054 tickets were sold for a game against the Seahawks. This Sunday, 21,197 tickets were sold for a game against the Saints.

Ticket sales and actual attendance are two different things, especially since season-ticket holders typically must buy seats to the preseason games in order to get seats for all of the regular-season games. But wouldn’t the curiosity factor draw fans to the venue for the first two games there, regardless of whether the games count?

None of this means that the Chargers will have empty seats starting in September, when the games do count. But there’s a chance that the fans of the opposing teams will be seen in relatively large numbers — and that given the size of the venue and the proximity of the seating area to the field they’ll be heard, too.

16 responses to “Chargers aren’t exactly winning the “Fight for L.A.” yet

  1. If two teams have a “fight” over a city that doesn’t care about either of them, does anyone care? Kind of like two guys fighting over a hot chick that has already said she won’t date either of them.

  2. Anyone could’ve told Spanos and the owners this well before they agreed to move. This will blow up in their faces and they’ll end up right back in San Diego in 2-3 years.

    Idiots.

  3. I doubt they will end up back in SD, but this is looking like a sorry move. The Chargers still have plenty of fans in SD, but seriously who wants to make that drive, on a Sunday night, when most people have to work on Monday? Seems like a bad move to me, especially since LA hasn’t proven it can support one team, but they are committed now. They need to figure out how to make it work.

  4. Oh and not concerned that LA has picked up on them yet. They haven’t even played a regular season in LA. That fan base thing takes some time.

  7. The owners messed this up big time! If they were going to move any team to Vegas? It was supposed to be the Chargers! But I know the Rams wanted no parts of sharing the market or should I say, getting a piece of the LA Raider market…. The Las Vegas Raiders will steal fans from both the Rams & Chargers too, so I don’t understand the thinking at all of this rearrangement….. I can’t wait to see the Los Angeles game with the Raiders and Chargers in that 27,000 seat stadium, because that could turn into a hazarding disaster! Let’s hope they could move this game to the Rose Bowl, Dodger stadium or Anaheim in keeping the fans safe!

  15. The Chargers could generate some good publicity in La-la land if the team was sold to Paris Hilton. After all, her grandpa was the original owner when the Chargers started out in Los Angeles in 1960.

  16. LA is Lakers first and USC second. When the Dodgers are good, watch everyone don a
    new Dodger cap. Ever see an old worn out one? Kroenke bet on build a house and they fans will come. Well too many people in LA could care less about football. not the subpar product put out by Spanos and Kroenke.

