Chiefs activate Parker Ehinger off PUP

The Chiefs have activated offensive guard Parker Ehinger off the physically unable to perform list, the team announced Monday.

Ehinger, a fourth-round pick in 2016, played in five games and started four at left guard before tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in a game against the Colts.

The Chiefs have worked Zach Fulton and Bryan Witzmann at the spot, and list Witzmann as the starter. They recently signed Witzmann to a contract extension through 2018, but Witzmann played only four offensive snaps last season.

The Chiefs likely use caution with Ehinger as they work him back into the swing of things. But the way he played before his injury last season gives them hope he is the long-term answer at the position.