Colts’ roster moves include signing CBs Chris Culliver, Corey White

Getty Images

The Colts signed free agent cornerbacks Chris Culliver and Corey White. They placed cornerback Darryl Morris on injured reserve and waived Blake Muir with an injury designation. If Muir clears waivers, he will revert to the team’s injured reserve list.

Culliver, 29, has played in 52 career games, with 26 starts. He has made 137 tackles, seven interceptions, 34 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his time with Miami (2016), Washington (2015) and San Francisco (2011-14).

He has played in five postseason games, with two starts, making 21 tackles and an interception and defensing four passes.

Culliver originally was selected by the 49ers in the third round (80th overall) of the 2011 draft out of South Carolina.

White, 27, has played in 66 career games, with 24 starts. He has made 151 tackles, six interceptions and 22 pass breakups in his time with Buffalo (2016), Arizona (2015), Dallas (2015) and New Orleans (2012-14).

He has played in two postseason contests, with two starts, making eight tackles.

White originally was selected by the Saints in the fifth round (162nd overall) of the 2012 draft out of Samford.

Morris has played in 48 career games, with three starts, making 73 tackles, 12 pass breakups and two interceptions in his time with the Colts (2016), Texans (2014-15) and 49ers (2013).

Muir signed with the Colts as a free agent on May 15. He spent time on the practice squads of Atlanta and Green Bay as a rookie in 2016.