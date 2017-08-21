Cowboys dodged a bullet when Jerry Jones tried and failed to trade up for Paxton Lynch

Getty Images

The Broncos have named Trevor Siemian their starting quarterback, and that’s a major indictment of Paxton Lynch: A year after Denver chose Lynch in the first round of the NFL draft, he’s failed to beat out a former seventh-rounder who was already on the roster. Obviously, if the Broncos had known at the time that Lynch was no better than Siemian, they never would have drafted Lynch.

Which serves as a good reminder of just how lucky the Cowboys got during the 2016 NFL draft, when Jerry Jones badly wanted Lynch in Dallas.

Jones said after the first round of the 2016 draft ended that he had been working hard to move up and get Lynch, but before he could get a deal done, the Broncos moved up to the 26th overall pick and took Lynch themselves. Jones even acknowledged that he was willing to overpay to acquire Lynch, and said his son Stephen Jones had to prevent him from selling the farm to get Lynch.

As it turned out, of course, the Cowboys took Dak Prescott in the fourth round of the draft. Prescott stepped in for the injured Tony Romo last year, led the Cowboys to the best record in the NFC and won the rookie of the year award.

So as Prescott heads into his second season as the established franchise quarterback, and Lynch heads into his second season as Siemian’s backup, the Cowboys can thank their lucky stars that Jones wasn’t able to draft the quarterback he really wanted.