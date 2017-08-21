Cowboys haven’t considered veteran quarterbacks, yet

Getty Images

Monday’s PFT Live, which marked the official debut of Chris Simms, included plenty of talk about backup quarterbacks. It was inspired by what remains a troubling backup quarterback situation in Dallas.

Clarence E. Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, who reported over the weekend that the Cowboys will be discussing whether veteran journeyman Kellen Moore is the ideal understudy to Dak Prescott, called to discuss the situation, along with other issues with which America’s Team currently is dealing.

At a time when many are wondering whether the Cowboys have considered adding a veteran backup, whether it be Robert Griffin III (who once torched the Cowboys on Thanksgiving) or Colin Kaepernick. Hill said that hasn’t been the plan, yet.

If Mark Sanchez gets cut by the Bears, don’t be surprised if he gets consideration to return to Dallas. Until then, Moore could be the guy — especially since (as one source put it) offensive coordinator Scott Linehan regards Moore as an adopted son.