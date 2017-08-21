Dak Prescott says his chemistry with Dez Bryant is better than last year

Getty Images

Last year, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott spent the offseason as a backup, and wide receiver Dez Bryant was recovering from an injury, and the two of them didn’t spent a lot of the offseason practicing together. This year has been different.

Prescott says he and Bryant have better chemistry now because they have had more practice time together.

“He has been healthy all offseason, so that chemistry has grown,” Prescott said, via the Dallas Morning News. “He’s been a guy that his ears are wide open, wanting to know what I’m thinking, and I want to know what he’s thinking. It’s just been back and forth of just talking and doing it out there on the field and it’s only growing.”

In 13 games last year, Bryant had 50 catches for 796 yards and eight touchdowns. Those are fine numbers, but not exactly the kind of production the Cowboys expect from Bryant. This year Prescott thinks Bryant will do much more.

“Somebody asked me the other day who I think the most improved player is and I said Dez, just the way he’s been taking care of his body, his effort, his attitude. Everything from last year to this year, it’s just exciting to throw him the ball and watch what he can do after the catch,” Prescott said.

If Bryant is the Cowboys’ most improved player, that would go a long way toward helping the Cowboys to repeat as NFC East champions, even without Ezekiel Elliott for the first six games of the season.