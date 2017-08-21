Damarious Randall to Bryce Treggs: You shouldn’t play dirty

Getty Images

Eagles receiver Bryce Treggs was fined $25,000 for a illegal hit in an Aug. 10 preseason game and didn’t seem particularly pleased.

“I made league minimum last year and I just got fined 25K. I’m starting a gofundme to pay it,” tweeted Treggs, who made $450,000 last season.

The tweet didn’t particularly please the recipient of Treggs’ hit, Packers cornerback Damarious Randall, who retweeted Treggs’ tweet with a reply.

“Yo broke ass shouldn’t play dirty then,” Randall wrote. Treggs’ hit left Randall with a concussion.

“I tried to hit him in the shoulder, but I think the top of my helmet caught him in the chin, from the film that I watched,” Treggs said last week, via Les Bowen of philly.com. “I just gotta be more precise with my target area, just a little bit lower, and I think I’ll be fine next time.”

No pun intended.

Treggs, who caught seven passes for 91 yards in the first preseason game, has since missed time with leg soreness.