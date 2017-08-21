Dante Fowler charged with three misdemeanors due to July incident

Getty Images

Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler is set to play in his first regular season game of the year on September 10 and he has a court date set for the next day.

Fowler was arrested in July after an incident in an apartment complex parking lot. NFL.com reports that he was formally charged with three misdemeanors — battery, criminal mischief and petit theft — earlier this month and that an arraignment is scheduled in Clearwater, Florida a day after the Jaguars open the season against the Texans.

Fowler is accused of hitting a man after an exchange of words, stepping on his glasses and then throwing a bag of groceries the man was carrying into a lake.

If convicted on all counts, Fowler could face up to a year in jail and is subject to league discipline. Fowler, who has had other off-field trouble, apologized and is “learning and growing” as a person a short time after he was arrested.