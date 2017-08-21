Darron Lee cleared after personal conduct policy investigation

AP

The Jets finally caught a break on something.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, Jets linebacker Darron Lee has been cleared after the NFL investigated him for a possible violation of the personal conduct policy.

“Following a review, we concluded there was insufficient evidence to support a finding that there was a violation of the personal conduct policy,” a league spokesman said in a statement.

The Jets had already decided not to punish Lee for an incident in which teammate Leonard Williams reportedly pulled him out of an altercation with his girlfriend.

There were no charges from the incident, but it’s an NFL investigation, so you never really know. Either way, Lee’s now clear to be a part of a team which most people expect to be quite bad, with or without him.