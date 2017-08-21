De Smith hopes to extend his stay with union, too

Commissioner Roger Goodell is close to having job security beyond the finalization of the next labor deal. NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith still has a hurdle or two before he can match that.

His third three-year term expires in March 2018. In an interview to be televised by HBO on Tuesday, Bryant Gumbel asked Smith whether he hopes to stay.

“If the players want me to stay and I wanna stay, well, then there’s a mutuality of interest,” Smith said.