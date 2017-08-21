DeAndre Hopkins, Jadeveon Clowney remain out of practice for Texans

Getty Images

Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins‘ absence from the practice field continued on Monday.

Hopkins has not practiced since the team’s preseason opener on August 9 due to a hand injury and remained out to kick off the week leading up to the third outing of the summer. The Texans will be in New Orleans to face the Saints on Saturday night and a couple more days on the sideline might be enough to keep him from playing in that game as well.

There hasn’t been any indication that Hopkins’ injury is going to threaten his availability for the regular season, but time missed on the field now could cost him when it comes to developing chemistry with quarterback Tom Savage.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney also remained out of practice on Monday. Clowney hasn’t practiced in about a week and did not play against the Patriots on Saturday, but coach Bill O’Brien said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com, that Clowney is not injured.