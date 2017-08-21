Dolphins may not have Kraig Urbik for start of regular season

Getty Images

The Dolphins lost their projected left guard Ted Larsen to a torn biceps earlier this summer, which left Kraig Urbik as a likely starter on the offensive line for the start of the regular season.

It looks like the team will have to come up with a Plan C. Coach Adam Gase said Monday, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, that there is a good chance Urbik won’t be able to play in the season opener and suggested that he will have arthroscopic surgery on his knee.

Urbik appeared in all 16 games for the Dolphins last season and made six starts.

Gase said that Jesse Davis has a “legitimate shot” to get the start when the Dolphins host the Buccaneers on September 10. Davis, who spent time with the Seahawks and Jets before coming to Miami in 2016, has never played in a regular season game.