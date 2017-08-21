Dolphins may not have Kraig Urbik for start of regular season

Posted by Josh Alper on August 21, 2017, 12:57 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Dolphins lost their projected left guard Ted Larsen to a torn biceps earlier this summer, which left Kraig Urbik as a likely starter on the offensive line for the start of the regular season.

It looks like the team will have to come up with a Plan C. Coach Adam Gase said Monday, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, that there is a good chance Urbik won’t be able to play in the season opener and suggested that he will have arthroscopic surgery on his knee.

Urbik appeared in all 16 games for the Dolphins last season and made six starts.

Gase said that Jesse Davis has a “legitimate shot” to get the start when the Dolphins host the Buccaneers on September 10. Davis, who spent time with the Seahawks and Jets before coming to Miami in 2016, has never played in a regular season game.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Dolphins may not have Kraig Urbik for start of regular season

  1. Living in So. Fl. and reading the local sports section you would think the Dolphins were going to replace New England. Now two weeks into the practice games you have to wonder weather they are better than the Jets. Not sure how that team won 10 games last year and their first year coach is not coach of any year. The hype was unbelievable in July.

  2. This is troubling… the Dolphins are decimated before the season even starts, but somehow Gase has been able to provide adequate depth. LG was always going to be problem. I Davis or even Asiata is ready. I am pretty sure losing a Guard doesn’t mean the season is over and yes they can still beat the Jets and more than 3/4 of the League. New England is the team to beat. It sucks but they are that good. I am not giving them the W just yet. Maybe we should play the games and see. In Gase We Trust!

  3. Miami will probably have to add an established starter at guard, since Cutler isn’t as mobile as Ryan Tannehill.

  4. Injuries are going to ruin the season already. Why do these guys that have issues wait until the season starts to decide to have surgery. If he has had knee issues since last year then get them taken care of so you are ready to do the job you are paid to do!!! This is ridiculous !!!

Leave a Reply