Eagles deal tackle Matt Tobin to Seahawks

The Seahawks need tackles after the season-ending injury suffered by projected Week One starting left tackle George Fant. And they got one on Monday.

The Eagles have announced a deal that sends Matt Tobin and a 2018 seventh-round pick to Seattle for a 2018 fifth-round pick. Listed as a tackle in the announcement, Tobin also can interior offensive line.

Tobin arrived in Philly four years ago as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa. He has appeared in 42 games with 21 starts, but he landed on injured reserve last December with a knee injury.

In 2015, Tobin appeared in every game, starting 13.

And so, if healthy, he’ll instantly contend for playing time in Seattle. The fact that Seattle got him for a swap of low-round picks suggests that Tobin may have been destined for the looming roster cuts.

He’s under contract through 2017 at a base salary of $850,000. The Eagles take a cap charge of only $50,000 by dealing him.