Eclipse will soon start, which means it mercifully will soon end

Football coaches don’t care much about the eclipse. Pretty much everyone else does.

Put me down for “don’t care,” which serves only to make the non-stop obsession on cable news and elsewhere more irritating. Which makes me anxious for the eclipse to get here, so that it will finally end.

So the moon will for a swath of the country block out the sun. And you shouldn’t look directly at it, but you must see it.

Maybe my lack of interest is a defense mechanism aimed at protecting me from doing something stupid, like daring the sun to burn my retinas. Regardless, I’m with Alabama coach Nick Saban on this issue. But not many others.