Falcons starting right guard spot still up for grabs

Getty Images

The Falcons are not ready to name a starting right guard, with Ben Garland (pictured) and Wes Schweitzer still competing for the job.

“I’d rather go through a couple of days here and see how their week goes,” coach Dan Quinn said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s kind of that close.”

Quinn clearly has concerns about pass protection from that spot, per Ledbetter, after Chris Chester decided to retire in the offseason. Garland started the first preseason game and Schweitzer the second.

Garland also played some center against the Steelers on Sunday. As Ledbetter pointed out, that could provide a clue as to who Quinn thinks will win the job: The backup needs to play both positions.

“Both of them have really good run-game stuff where they can get onto the second level and get guys,” Quinn said. “Wes is a little bigger and has a little more bulk. Ben has almost the same size, but when he latches on he can really latch onto a guy down the field with his quickness. They are a little different in that way. . . . We really have two players who are playing at a high level.”

Garland has no starts but has played in 24 games, including all 16 last season for the Falcons. Schweitzer, a sixth-round pick last season, has never played in a regular-season game.