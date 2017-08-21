FOX adds Eric Dickerson

Getty Images

At a time when ESPN is shedding employees, FOX is rounding them up. Specifically, they’re hiring a small army of former NFL players.

The latest arrival, via multiple reports, is Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson. He will serve as an NFL analyst.

Dickerson notoriously took on Rams coach Jeff Fisher last year, badgering and pestering and ultimately possibly influencing to some degree the decision of owner Stan Kroenke to fire Fisher.

It’s the highest-profile media gig for Dickerson since his short stint as a sideline reporter on Monday Night Football. The good news, if there was any, was that Saturday Night Live lampooned his performance.