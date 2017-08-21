Free Madden contest launching now on PFT’s Twitter page

EA Sports

I’ve had a somewhat complicated relationship with the Madden game over the years. I was one of the early adopters of the franchise, buying it back in 1991 for the Sega Genesis and every year thereafter, on every platform. I wasn’t happy (to say the least) when EA bought the exclusive license, killing the superior 2K series and ending with the stroke of a pen what was a serious threat to the Madden franchise.

I then spent several years not impressed with, but inevitably buying, a new copy of Madden every year, from Sega Genesis to Ninentdo 64 to XBox to Xbox 360 to, eventually, PS4. I was whining about the game particularly loudly a couple of years ago. And then I bought Madden 16. And then I played it. And then I discovered Madden Ultimate Team. And then I was hooked.

A year later, I’m bidding farewell to Madden 17 with a team that I’d meticulously worked into an overall 98, with a phalanx of 99-ranked players on both sides of the ball. I wanted to end my Madden 17 MUT run with a bang, and that happened last night, with a 37-34 win after falling behind 34-22 with less than 1:30 to play.

So as I was waiting (impatiently) for the new Madden game to be released on August 25, my buddy Mike McFadden (a/k/a @MUTGuru) slid into my DMs with a surprise: 10 free downloads for the standard edition of Madden 18. Five for PS4 and five for XBox One.

I’m keeping one for PS4 (it’s currently downloading), and I gave one to Stats because then I can continue to rip him every morning on PFT Live with somewhat less guilt. We’ll be giving away the other eight free downloads (four for PS4 and four for XBox One) through the PFT Twitter page.

Throughout the rest of the night and possibly into tomorrow (if codes are remaining), I’ll be launching various Jim Irsay-style contests at the PFT Twitter page — trivia questions, funniest gif, best one-liner, best overt begging, whatever I think of in a given moment. All decisions will be made by me, all decisions will be final, and I’ll send the code to the winner via DM.

So get to Twitter now, follow @ProFootballTalk (if you aren’t already), and wait for further instructions. Or you can just buy the thing for $59.99 on Friday.