Free Madden contest launching now on PFT’s Twitter page

Posted by Mike Florio on August 21, 2017, 5:02 PM EDT
EA Sports

I’ve had a somewhat complicated relationship with the Madden game over the years. I was one of the early adopters of the franchise, buying it back in 1991 for the Sega Genesis and every year thereafter, on every platform. I wasn’t happy (to say the least) when EA bought the exclusive license, killing the superior 2K series and ending with the stroke of a pen what was a serious threat to the Madden franchise.

I then spent several years not impressed with, but inevitably buying, a new copy of Madden every year, from Sega Genesis to Ninentdo 64 to XBox to Xbox 360 to, eventually, PS4. I was whining about the game particularly loudly a couple of years ago. And then I bought Madden 16. And then I played it. And then I discovered Madden Ultimate Team. And then I was hooked.

A year later, I’m bidding farewell to Madden 17 with a team that I’d meticulously worked into an overall 98, with a phalanx of 99-ranked players on both sides of the ball. I wanted to end my Madden 17 MUT run with a bang, and that happened last night, with a 37-34 win after falling behind 34-22 with less than 1:30 to play.

So as I was waiting (impatiently) for the new Madden game to be released on August 25, my buddy Mike McFadden (a/k/a @MUTGuru) slid into my DMs with a surprise: 10 free downloads for the standard edition of Madden 18. Five for PS4 and five for XBox One.

I’m keeping one for PS4 (it’s currently downloading), and I gave one to Stats because then I can continue to rip him every morning on PFT Live with somewhat less guilt. We’ll be giving away the other eight free downloads (four for PS4 and four for XBox One) through the PFT Twitter page.

Throughout the rest of the night and possibly into tomorrow (if codes are remaining), I’ll be launching various Jim Irsay-style contests at the PFT Twitter page — trivia questions, funniest gif, best one-liner, best overt begging, whatever I think of in a given moment. All decisions will be made by me, all decisions will be final, and I’ll send the code to the winner via DM.

So get to Twitter now, follow @ProFootballTalk (if you aren’t already), and wait for further instructions. Or you can just buy the thing for $59.99 on Friday.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Free Madden contest launching now on PFT’s Twitter page

  1. THANK YOU for admitting 2K was the superior product! You weren’t happy? Hell, I wrote to Arlen Specter when he was heading the Senate’s antitrust subcommittee in a desperate bid to get them to take up the issue. I still cannot believe the NFL’s myopia in signing (and then compounding the error by continuously re-signing) the exclusivity agreement. EA has lethargy addiction worse than Jamarcus ever did, and without 2K putting the fire to their feet (and remember, they debuted the final version, 2K5, at $19.99 brand-new, which tore deeply into Madden’s market share), they’ll be content to sit on their license and mail in warmed-over incremental updates at full $59.99 freight year after year. God I miss 2K. Maybe Madden’s improved in recent years, I think I’ve played it all of once since 2006, but man did it have a long ways to go to catch up last I saw.

Leave a Reply