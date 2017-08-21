Giants-Browns ratings could be impacted by presidential address

Getty Images

Thursday’s preseason game on ESPN didn’t attract a very big audience, possibly due to the lack of teams with a strong TV following. Monday’s preseason game on ESPN faces a different challenge.

When the Giants (who typically put butts in the seats) facing the Browns (who typically don’t) at 8:00 p.m. ET, the powers-that-be at ESPN will now have to worry about an exodus of audience when President Donald Trump addresses the nation at 9:00 p.m. ET.

While the remarks are scheduled to focus on the planned approach to Afghanistan, there’s sometimes a difference between what’s on the prompter and what’s actually said. Which could get more people to stray from what once was the ultimate reality show to what, over the past two years, has replaced it.

The real test for the NFL begins in 17 days, when the regular season begins with a game between the Chiefs and Patriots.