Giants-Browns ratings could be impacted by presidential address

Posted by Mike Florio on August 21, 2017, 11:08 AM EDT
Thursday’s preseason game on ESPN didn’t attract a very big audience, possibly due to the lack of teams with a strong TV following. Monday’s preseason game on ESPN faces a different challenge.

When the Giants (who typically put butts in the seats) facing the Browns (who typically don’t) at 8:00 p.m. ET, the powers-that-be at ESPN will now have to worry about an exodus of audience when President Donald Trump addresses the nation at 9:00 p.m. ET.

While the remarks are scheduled to focus on the planned approach to Afghanistan, there’s sometimes a difference between what’s on the prompter and what’s actually said. Which could get more people to stray from what once was the ultimate reality show to what, over the past two years, has replaced it.

The real test for the NFL begins in 17 days, when the regular season begins with a game between the Chiefs and Patriots.

13 responses to “Giants-Browns ratings could be impacted by presidential address

  1. Let me fix that for you:
    President Donald Trump will now have to worry about a lack of an audience when the Giants (who typically put butts in the seats) face the Browns (who typically don’t). His ego could suffer irreparable damage when the Browns draw higher ratings than him. Trump has not ceased his efforts to rename the White House the Factory of Sadness.

  2. im amazed the ratings have been as high as they were, its preseason who cares.. still havent watched a snap, only highlights after the fact.

    wake me when it matters

  3. Really?? Well duh.. I’ve actually progressed from Betamax & VHS.. all the way to DVR; won’t miss anything

  4. C’mon–who is really interested in anything Trump may have to say? If you want to listen to a pack of lies, find some old Joe Isuzu commercials.

  5. I’ll be tuning in for sure. I love watching Drumph break campaign promises. During the election, he told his supporters we should withdraw completely. That’s the strategy they voted for. He conned them again.

  7. Ah yes. The daily political zinger.

    Florio could have just said the MNF football audience might miss some of the game due to a presidential address, but that would have been too easy.

  10. Monday night’s game faces a bigger challenge than a Presidential address: It is on ESPN, that is a major challenge to get viewers in itself. Besides that, with the NAACP announcing its boycott of the NFL, all the sjws that watch ESPN will tune it out in support, leaving a viewership of zero.

  11. Anyone who is dedicated enough to football to watch beyond 9 pm in a meaningless preseason game is not interested in watching anything else.

  13. Yeah, I’ve seen enough protests this week. No need to watch the NFL to get more of the same. How’s that Russia stuff working out? Remember that one?

