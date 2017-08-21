Giants tackle Michael Bowie turns self in, agent says innocent of domestic violence charges

Getty Images

Giants tackle Michael Bowie turned himself into authorities in Oklahoma and has bonded out of jail, and his agent insists he’s innocent of the domestic violence charges against him.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Bowie posted $17,000 bond, and was released ahead of an Aug. 29 arraignment on one count of domestic assault and battery and two counts of malicious injury or destruction of property.

“Michael is an upstanding man, very remorseful about any negative publicity this might bring to the Giants and to the NFL,” agent Peter Schaffer said. “We are going to work tirelessly to make sure he is exonerated. We’ve talked to all the witnesses and are 100 percent confident that nothing happened.”

Bowie is accused of grabbing his girlfriend by the throat and throwing her to the ground, as well as punching a hole in a wall and breaking two televisions.

The Giants have left him off their road trip to Cleveland, since he was busy handling courthouse business this morning. The former Seahawks seventh-rounder was probably a long-shot to make the team anyway, after signing in January.