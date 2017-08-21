Jack Del Rio: Sean Smith was defending his sister, we’ll let him deal with legal issues

Getty Images

Raiders cornerback Sean Smith was arrested Thursday and charged with two felonies stemming from a July 4 incident that allegedly included Smith beating and stomping on his sister’s boyfriend’s head.

Smith was released after posting an $80,000 bond and his lawyer said that his client will plead not guilty at a September arraignment. Smith was in the Raiders’ lineup for Saturday’s game against the Rams and coach Jack Del Rio suggested that will continue to be the case while the case plays out.

“I think we’ll let him battle legally what issues he has,” Del Rio said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “I don’t really have anything to add to it. I mean, I think you heard the story. He was defending his sister. Obviously, things occurred that were taken issue with, so he’s having to defend himself right now.”

Smith played 26 snaps on Saturday, made two tackles and broke up a pass in the end zone in a better performance than he turned in during the team’s preseason opener.