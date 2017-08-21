Jaguars players don’t think QB change would affect them much

Posted by Josh Alper on August 21, 2017, 1:53 PM EDT
AP

The Jaguars went into training camp with Blake Bortles set to be the team’s starting quarterback, but two poor performances in preseason games and some shaky days of practice have opened the door for Chad Henne to take the job.

For those two players, coach Doug Marrone’s ultimate decision is a big one. Other players on the team don’t feel like they have quite as much riding on it, however. Right guard A.J. Cann said the offense will be fine “as long as we get the play and make sure we’re on the same page” and wide receiver Allen Robinson said he’s focused on himself more than he is on the identity of the person throwing him the ball.

“At the end of the day I’ve got a job to do, and that’s each and every day I step out on that field in practice or whatever, I’ve got a job to get done,” Robinson said, via ESPN.com. “We’re going to go out there and we’re going to get reps with Blake. Same thing [with Henne]. We’re going to try to make plays for him. Again, he’s our teammate, so it doesn’t change. It doesn’t change the mentality of people at all.”

With Bortles’ contract for next season guaranteed in case of injury, the Jaguars would have to be pretty sure that they’re comfortable going forward with him if they are going to put him on the field this season. Opening up the job to competition at this point in the summer doesn’t send a message of comfort and it doesn’t seem like there will be any ruffled feathers in the locker room if Henne gets the nod.

2 Comments

2 responses to “Jaguars players don’t think QB change would affect them much

  1. The Jags can ‘team’ speak all they want, but this is the NFL, not college or the CFL. In this league if you don’t have solid QB, you’re screwed. Why is it that 8 out of the 12 teams in the playoffs every year are the same? It all comes down to the QB. Sorry jacksonville, but you guys are screwed.

  2. Bortles is done. Even I can’t sugar coat that in one of my usual “fingernails down a chalk board” type posts. I’ve seen the clips and watched the game the other night, he’s done, totally has the yips like Gruden said.

    Henne can play, he isn’t going to set the league on fire but he is a better player than Bortles. Draft the next guy next year, 2017 will be a wash in Jacksonville.

