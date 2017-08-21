Jaguars players don’t think QB change would affect them much

AP

The Jaguars went into training camp with Blake Bortles set to be the team’s starting quarterback, but two poor performances in preseason games and some shaky days of practice have opened the door for Chad Henne to take the job.

For those two players, coach Doug Marrone’s ultimate decision is a big one. Other players on the team don’t feel like they have quite as much riding on it, however. Right guard A.J. Cann said the offense will be fine “as long as we get the play and make sure we’re on the same page” and wide receiver Allen Robinson said he’s focused on himself more than he is on the identity of the person throwing him the ball.

“At the end of the day I’ve got a job to do, and that’s each and every day I step out on that field in practice or whatever, I’ve got a job to get done,” Robinson said, via ESPN.com. “We’re going to go out there and we’re going to get reps with Blake. Same thing [with Henne]. We’re going to try to make plays for him. Again, he’s our teammate, so it doesn’t change. It doesn’t change the mentality of people at all.”

With Bortles’ contract for next season guaranteed in case of injury, the Jaguars would have to be pretty sure that they’re comfortable going forward with him if they are going to put him on the field this season. Opening up the job to competition at this point in the summer doesn’t send a message of comfort and it doesn’t seem like there will be any ruffled feathers in the locker room if Henne gets the nod.